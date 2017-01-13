Exclusive: Jeweler Asks Judge To Throw The Book At Sean Kingston In $300k Bling Swindle

Jeweler Said Sean Kingston Tried To Pay For Bling With Bounced Checks

An NYC jeweler who sued Sean Kingston for trying to pay for more than $300,000 worth of ice with bounced checks has asked a judge to throw the book at the singer.

Aqua Master Watch said Sean – who was born Kisean Anderson – has blown off their fraud suit, and asked the judge to issue a default judgment for the full amount – $302,000 – plus nine percent a year interest for the debt.

The jeweler said Sean agreed to pay $302,500 for nine high-end pieces including two yellow gold chains – one with a “Pope Francis” pendant, one diamond tennis necklace with 35 karats, another necklace with 30 karats, a Cuban link ring with five karats and a Cuban link bracelet.

According to court docs, Sean’s manager insisted the singer would pay via wire transfer, but ended up depositing two checks in the jeweler’s account. But Aqua Master said the checks – one for $270,000 and another for $31,500 – bounced, and besides an $1,000 payment, Sean still hasn’t paid for the pricey bling.

Also named in the suit is Sean’s mother, Janice Turner, her business, “Mama Kingston’s Kitchen,” and Sean’s business “Time Is Money Entertainment.”

Aqua Masters filed docs recently in New York Federal Court asking the judge to issue a default judgment against the singer because neither he nor his mother ever responded to the suit.

He and his mother were ordered to appear this week in New York to explain why the money judgment shouldn’t be issued against them, but according to his Instagram, he was someplace a lot warmer promoting his new single “Pocket Watching.”

It’s not clear whether the jewelry in question is the ice that unknown thieves robbed Sean of during an assault in a Hollywood nightclub.

A judge hasn’t yet ruled on the jeweler’s request.