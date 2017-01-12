True Or False: Flo-Rida Will Shuck & Jive At Trump’s Inauguration To Pay Off $1.2 Million Tax Lien
Is nobody’s favorite rapper set to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration?
A new report from Radar Online claims rapper Flo-Rida will be shucking and jiving for Cheeto Mussolini next week for a an alleged $1 million pay-out.
If you remember, Flo was scheduled to perform at the Miss USA pageant back in 2015 but canceled the show after Donald Trump called Mexican immigrants ‘rapists’ while on the campaign trail.
Radar claims sources close to the rapper claim he would perform at the inauguration for $1 million which seemed coincidental because the mainstream MC owed more than $1.2 million to Uncle Sam. So, is Trump’s camp paying Flo-Rida to play at the inauguration or nah?
Flo-Rida has yet to shut down the rumors but it was reported that the ‘My House’ rapper already settled his $1.2 million tax bill in 2014.
Uncle Snoop already said what would happen if a rapper performs for Trump…
Who do you think will be performing at the PEETOUS’ inauguration next week?