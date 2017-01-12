True Or False: Flo-Rida Will Shuck & Jive At Trump’s Inauguration To Pay Off $1.2 Million Tax Lien

Flo-Rida To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration For $1 Million

Is nobody’s favorite rapper set to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration?

A new report from Radar Online claims rapper Flo-Rida will be shucking and jiving for Cheeto Mussolini next week for a an alleged $1 million pay-out.

If you remember, Flo was scheduled to perform at the Miss USA pageant back in 2015 but canceled the show after Donald Trump called Mexican immigrants ‘rapists’ while on the campaign trail.

Radar claims sources close to the rapper claim he would perform at the inauguration for $1 million which seemed coincidental because the mainstream MC owed more than $1.2 million to Uncle Sam. So, is Trump’s camp paying Flo-Rida to play at the inauguration or nah?

Congratulations to the Obama's, wishing you a very farewell. Do you think we will have another power couple like this again in the White House ? #barackobama A photo posted by Flo Rida Official (@official_flo) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

Flo-Rida has yet to shut down the rumors but it was reported that the ‘My House’ rapper already settled his $1.2 million tax bill in 2014.

Uncle Snoop already said what would happen if a rapper performs for Trump…

A video posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jan 10, 2017 at 5:17pm PST

Who do you think will be performing at the PEETOUS’ inauguration next week?