Pakistani Hulk Wants To Join WWE & Whatever Else He Can Get His Meaty Hands On [Video]

Arbab Khizer Hayat has already been deemed the “Pakistani Hulk” after stopping tractors and other great feats performed on social media. Speaking to the foreign press, Arbab says he wants to come to the U.S. to be in the WWE. The gargantuan 25-yr-old weighs in at a whopping 960 lbs. (we don’t believe that LOL), Arbab stands in at 6-ft 4-inches. The man is the size of a small car!