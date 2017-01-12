FX’s ‘Atlanta’ Won’t Be Returning Until 2018 But There’s An Upside…

Atlanta Won’t Be Back On FX Until 2018

Donald Glover’s hit series ‘Atlanta’ is on hiatus while the rapper/writer/producer/singer/director is working on the latest Hans Solo flick. The star has also signed an overall deal with FX to create new projects for the network reports Variety:

“Atlanta,” a deeply personal look at African-American life in Georgia’s urban center, has been the talk of the creative community since its Sept. 6 debut. The series was quickly renewed for a second season. On Wednesday, Glover added a Directors Guild Award nomination to the Writers Guild Award mention the show picked up last month. FX Productions’ expanded relationship with Glover was unveiled Thursday by Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, presidents of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions.

We look forward to seeing what Donald Glover and the rest of the ‘Atlanta’ cast have to offer in 2018 and all the years in between!