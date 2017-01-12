Hol’ Up Wait A Min… Meek Cheating IS The Reason He And Nicki Are Finished

Source Close To Nicki Minaj Disputes Breakup Rumors

Earlier this week we shared a report with you that claimed Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill’s relationship came to an end during her birthday trip to Turks & Caicos, now BOSSIP can exclusively confirm that’s not the case.

“They were already broken up when she went to Turks & Caicos,” a source close to the Queens rapper told BOSSIP exclusively. “He went to the island to try to work things out, but when he saw she wasn’t going for it, that’s when he left.”

Furthermore, the source cements BOSSIP’s previous reports that Nicki was fed up with Meek stepping outside the relationship, alleging that the subliminals previously posted were definitely directed at Nicki.

“The girl’s timeline was completely aimed at Nicki and her breakup with Meek,” the source alleged to BOSSIP.

WELP… There you have it. The real question is — do you still care at this point? Damn shame, you can look like and be paid like Nicki and still get cheated on. SMH.

