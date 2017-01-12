“Uncle” Joe Biden Sheds Thug Tears As Obama Laces Him With Presidential Medal of Freedom Award

- By Bossip Staff
Joe Biden Receives Surprise Presidential Medal Of Freedom Award

During his farewell speech, President Obama called Joe Biden his “brother”. Today, he blindsided his kindred spirit with the highest commendation that a civilian can receive, the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award.

Uncle Joe couldn’t keep it together…

Damn, can’t believe this is about to be over…*sigh*

Image via Facebook

