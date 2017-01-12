Angela Simmons Flaunts Her Marvelously Meaty Mommy Baaaawdy In Miami

- By Bossip Staff
Spotted…

Angela Simmons Spotted Again In Miami

Angela Simmons is once again flaunting her post-baby curves while on vacay.

The mother to baby Sutton is currently kicking it down south with a homegirl…

and she was spotted on the beach sunning her marvelously meaty mommy baaaawdy.
In case you missed it, Angie also rocked this ‘kini the other day just FOUR MONTHS after giving birth.

First time in a swimsuit since I had my baby boy ❤️ thanks @kevajswimwear for my suit ❤️😘

A photo posted by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

Goodness gracious.

What do YOU think about Angela Simmons’ mommy curves???

