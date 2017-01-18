Meet The Latina Comic Book Superhero La Boriqueña

Puerto Rican Comic Book Features Female Superhero With Environmental Focus

We are loving the new La Borinqueña comic book series by Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez!

La Borinqueña is an original character and patriotic symbol presented in a classic superhero story created and written by graphic novelist Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez. Her powers are drawn from history and and mysticism found on the island of Puerto Rico. The fictional character, Marisol Rios De La Luz, is a Columbia University Earth and Environmental Sciences Undergraduate student living with her parents in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. She takes a semester of study abroad in collaboration with the University of Puerto Rico. There she explores the caves of Puerto Rico and finds five similar sized crystals. Atabex, the Taino mother goddess, appears before Marisol once the crystals are united and summons her sons Yúcahu, spirt of the seas and mountains and Juracan, spirit of the hurricanes. They give Marisol superhuman strength, the power of flight, and control of the storms.

Written, lettered and art directed by Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, edited by Matthew Barbot, illustrated by Emilio Lopez, Will Rosado, Eric Jimenez and introducingSabrina Cintron with digitally coloring by Juan Fernandez. Cover artwork by Ralph Anthony “Rags” Morales and Emilio Lopez and a variant cover art directed by Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez featuring art by a who’s who of Puerto Rican comic book professionals featuring the talents of Chris Batista, Chris Sotomayor, Emilio Lopez, Eric Jimenez, Felix Serrano, Gustavo Vazquez, Juan Fernandez, Ralph Anthony ‘Rags’ Morales, and Will Rosado.

Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez is the founder of his design studio, Somos Arte, and co-founder of the graphic novel publishing company Darryl Makes Comics with his business partner, Darryl DMC McDaniels. Via Somos Arte, he has a client roster that includes Marvel, Atlantic Records, Columbia University, Meredith Hispanic Ventures and various Latino non-profits like ASPIRA of New York, El Puente and the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute. Edgardo was the Artistic Director of Pa’lante Siempre Pa’lante, part of the acclaimed PBS POV Documentary Series which received the Silver Apple Award from the National Media Alliance. Edgardo’s debut as a writer for Marvel has been received with critical acclaim similar to his initial work with Marvel as curator of two exhibitions Santerians: The Art of Joe Quesada and Marvelous Color.

