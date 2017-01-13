Magazine Covers: Zoe Kravitz Says Mom Lisa Bonet Was An Unintentional Inspiration

Zoe Kravitz Covers February Issue Of ELLE Magazine

ELLE Magazine’s February issue features the four stars of new HBO miniseries “Big Little Lies” — Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley. The show is based on Liane Moriarty’s 2014 novel “Big Little Lies,” and is described by ELLE as “a seven-part thriller that looks like a movie, feels like a movie—and packs enough woman power to populate the Oscars’ front row—but grips like only episodic TV can.”

Peep part of ELLE’s interview with Zoe below:

On her “political” mother, Lisa Bonet:

She kind of stumbled into that world. It wasn’t a conscious choice (a) to be an actress, (b) to be a famous actress, and (c) to be—she shook things up—a model for so many young women. The beautiful thing about her is that she just thought a certain way and lived her life that way.

On Trump:

There has to be something positive that can come out of [the election]. Already it’s helped me want to connect with everybody. When I go to the deli or I’m talking to a waiter or my Uber driver and they say, ‘How are you?’ I’ve answered in an honest way for the first time. Like, ‘Oof.’ Even that felt good. Let’s let everything come to the surface, even with people we come in contact with for a moment. This situation can help us be a little bit more awake with each other.

Do you see what Zoe’s getting at?

Interestingly enough, Zoe’s costar Shailene Woodley says she saw Trump’s win coming from a mile away.

On the political climate in Hollywood:

It’s hard to talk about politics in a Hollywood world. I learned that really quickly. But after the California primaries, when Bernie Sanders lost—and I’m not saying he should have won—I knew that Trump was going to win. Because I’d been on the ground for months, and we would be in small cities in America and big cities in America, and Bernie would get tens of thousands of people at his rallies. And then Trump would come and he’d get the same numbers. But Hillary would only have a few hundred people at her fundraisers. It doesn’t matter how much more you have in your bank; if 50,000 people show up to your opponents’ rallies and you only have a few hundred people, it says a lot about what the people of America are ready to do. I grieved all of this months ago, whereas most people are grieving it now.

Dang… Do you think more people are having regrets about not supporting Bernie Sanders?

Hit the flip for more from Zoe’s ELLE shoot and some social media shots in tribute to her lovely mama!

Instagram/ELLE