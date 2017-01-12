Moniece Slaughter Claims Tank Knocked Her Up While Cheating On His Eternal GF Zena Foster

Moneice Slaughter Claims Tank Got Her Pregnant

Moneice is still out here being crazy AF airing out the men she’s linked with in the past. This time…she’s going toe-to-toe with Tank.

Tank gave an interview recently where he referred to Moneice as a “hit it and quit it” situation that occurred way before he linked up with his never-wife Zena Foster.

However in a recent interview with All Def Digital, Moneice says not only was their situation ongoing, but it was DURING his age-old relationship with Zena…and produced a child.

I was confused as to how you come up here and talk about me for 47 minutes, before you publicize and promote your music. You have a whole live-in woman, who you are still disrespecting by hopping in the DM’s of women that I know, currently. You cheated on her with multiple women, myself included. But then you lied to her and told her that I was before her. And then she cheated on you with The Game and some more people. She also had a c-section to give you a son on your birthday. You’ve got a son that you made on a drunken night, off a lot of Patron. Who you had a very public custody battle for. Who you don’t really see, raise or spend time with. You should focus on your children, your dysfunctional relationship. You should continue to perform at very small venues, disrespecting your woman by allowing female fans to grope your genitalia and raw, sweaty chest I was 19. You were 30 going on 31. You got me pregnant because we had unprotected sex, multiple times and I chose not to keep that pregnancy.

YIKES. That Moneice sure ain’t shy about putting her own biz in the streets, now is she?

We’re sure Tank will have something to say in rebuttal…

