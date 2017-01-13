Paula Patton Accuses Robin Thick Of Physically Abusing Their Son During Custody Battle

Paula Patton Says Robin Thicke Abused Their Son

They may be divorced, but things between Robin Thicke and Paula Patton are just starting to get messy.

An L.A. judge just denied Paula Patton’s new request to cut back on ex-husband Robin Thicke’s joint custody of their 6-year-old child, Julian. Her reasoning? Robin’s alleged excessive physical discipline of their son.

According to People, Paula claimed that over the last year she had become “concerned about [Robin]’s drinking and drug use, as well as the forms of punishment he is using to discipline Julian.”

She says that not only has Julian described painful spankings suffered at his father’s house to her directly, but that officials at his school informed her that he had mentioned being scared of his father, suffering beatings, and had become withdrawn with a slight stutter.

However, the judge wasn’t going for it. As a source told People:

“The judge denied all of Paula’s requests for custody. She wanted more custody because of her allegations of physical abuse, which are untrue and unfounded.”

Now Robin doesn’t deny spanking Julian as necessary, but insists there’s no abuse going on. He states that he has “on a very rare occasion, and only as a last resort,” used “light spanking” on Julian, as he and his wife Paula agreed upon when they were still happily married. He still says that this practice has “never exceeded age-appropriate discipline.”

Robin claims that Paula is only pulling this low blow now because she’s mad about being banned from his late father Alan Thicke’s recent funeral:

In his declaration, Thicke claims Paula “holds residual anger” towards him because he and his family “would not permit her or her family” to attend the funeral of his late father, Alan Thicke. “Paula did not have a positive relationship with my father and often made negative comments to me about my father,” says Thicke in the legal doc. “As such, she was not welcome at his funeral. It is my belief that Paula only wanted to attend because it would have resulted in additional public exposure for her.”

Jeez, are these abuse claims the new go-to for divorcing Hollywood types? Seems like something that shouldn’t be played with…

