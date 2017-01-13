More (L)ife: Meek Mill Says He’ll Take To The Ring And Fight Drake — But Only If THIS Happens…
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Look what Soulja and Breezy done started…
Meek Mill Says He’d Box Drake For $5 Million
Meek Mill picked himself up from his mother’s snowy bushes to hit up a training session earlier today.
Looks like Meek got a little tired and decided to take a little breather on the floor. But while there, he started pontificating about having his own ring match with his arch rival Drake…for $5 million big ones and one more chance at seeing Nicki in a skimpy outfit in his presence.
We assume he’d kidding…especially since Nicki has way more pressing things on her schedule than holding up numbers in between rounds of an social media spat come true.
BUT…who you got on this match? Meek’s BEEN training, you know…
Could he potentially bring his L train to a halt with this one?
Instagram/Splash