Clearance Rack White Woman Tomi Lahren Has Even MORE Old Skeletons Come Back To Haunt Her
- By Bossip Staff
Tomi Lahren’s Past Comes Back
Toni Lahren has had to deal with a few leaks in the last week. No, not that kind of leak. The leaks were her old tweets. Now it’s old videos showing a different, more reasonable Lahren.
That’s a vastly different woman than the one we see on The Blaze. She definitely switched up. For money and fame? No, never! She has better morals than that, right? Right. Feast your eyes on more receipts.
