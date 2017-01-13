Clearance Rack White Woman Tomi Lahren Has Even MORE Old Skeletons Come Back To Haunt Her

Tomi Lahren’s Past Comes Back

Toni Lahren has had to deal with a few leaks in the last week. No, not that kind of leak. The leaks were her old tweets. Now it’s old videos showing a different, more reasonable Lahren.

Tomi, in college, hosted & served as a panelist on "The Scramble," a show in the journalism program, before she squawked for a living. pic.twitter.com/E5bnOpntUs — Matt Gehring (@mattryanx) January 12, 2017

That’s a vastly different woman than the one we see on The Blaze. She definitely switched up. For money and fame? No, never! She has better morals than that, right? Right. Feast your eyes on more receipts.