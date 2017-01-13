Paul Ryan Hit The Dab. The Internet Hit The Vomit.

Paul Ryan’s Dab Is Ghastly

Early Thursday morning, while most of America was asleep, Paul Ryan and the GOP got rid of many of the essential and most helpful parts of the Affordable Care Act. It was a cowardly move that will harm Americans. Last night, Paul Ryan seemed to celebrate by having a Town Hall on CNN. During the town hall he did this:

He hit a dab. Apparently in reaction to the viral video of him not understanding what a dab is. Whatever the case, it’s horrible to watch. And cause for the internet to slander the hell out of him. If only the slander could change policy.