That Revenge Bawwwwdy Worked! Lamar Odom Wants Khloé Back… But Is It Too Late?

Lamar Odom Says He “Wants His Wife Back” In First Interview After Rehab

We’re very happy and proud to see that Lamar Odom has completed his stint in rehab, but we were surprised to learn Lamar has been keepign his spirits up by hoping for a reconciliation with his old spouse! The former NBA star sat down with Travis Stork from “The Doctors” this week and admitted that his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian has become his motivation to stay on the right path!!!

WOW. What do you think about that? Was anyone expecting Lamar to be so open?

Funny enough, you may recall a certain episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” where, following Lamar’s near brush with death, the pair talked about potentially re-marrying — after first getting a divorce to wipe the slate clean on their tarnished union. Well the divorce is now FINAL, but is their love over and done with as well?

Tonight on the @latelateshow 🙏🏽 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

It sure seems that way. According to US Weekly reports, during her appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” Wednesday, 32-year-old Khloe said that she and Thompson, 25, are using “the L word,” before adding, “I’m very happy,” and saying their relationship is “going good.”

Hopefully this news won’t drive Lammy to relapse. Do you think Khloe is best off sticking with Tristan? Or do you think she’ll always have a weak spot for Lamar?

Hit the flip for some telling clues from Khloe