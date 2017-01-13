Pure Comedy: Jamie Foxx Picks Lil Kim Over Nicki Minaj Then Impersonates The Queen Bee

Jamie Foxx Impersonates Lil Kim During Interview

Does Jamie Foxx prefer Lil Kim or Nicki Minaj?

The A-list actor recently sat down for a Facebook Live Q&A while promoting his latest action flick. The ‘Sleepless’ star was asked to choose between Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj by the interviewer and chose the real Queen Bee.

Watch Jamie at the 3:00 to see his hilarious Lil Kim impersonation below…

Pure comedy!