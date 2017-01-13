Pay Yo Bills: Soulja Boy Facing Eviction After Falling Behind On $6K A Month Rent

Soulja Boy Facing Eviction After Falling Behind On Rent

Soulja Boy is nothing but a broke boy!

The struggle rapper has been taking nothing but L’s this year and already facing eviction on his rented bachelor page according to TMZ. According to the rapper’s landlord, Soulja Boy rented the Hollywood Hills mansion 3 months ago for around $6k a month.

Soulja Boy is already $6k behind and has ignored the landlord’s demands for payments. Maybe he can Mayweather for some financial help?

Since he moved in, the house has been a target for trouble. Cops arrested him there last month after he violated his probation … and earlier this week the place was burglarized. The landlord tells us he’s had it with Soulja, and if he doesn’t pay up by week’s end, the legal guns come out.

TAKE THAT L, BOY!