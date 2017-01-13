AARP Box: 70-Year-Old Florida Granny Busted Slangin’ That Dry Dusty-Dugout For $60

70-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Prostitution At Massage Spa

A 70-year-old elderly woman was arrested for prostitution during an undercover sting according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports The Palm Beach Post.

Sun Hee Gribat, was busted last week at the Jax Therapy after she offered her AARP box act after an innocent massage. Because who doesn’t want a happy ending from a woman who’s your grandmother’s age?

According to undercover cops, an hour-long massage was only $70 but additional services like sex would cost customers an extra $60.

The bad & boujee freaky granny was charged with prostitution and practicing massage therapy without a license.