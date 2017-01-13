Putin’s America: C-SPAN Hacked By Russians During Anti-Kremlin Speech By Maxine Waters

C-SPAN Taken Over By Russian Hackers

Need further proof that Trump is prepared to turn America into Putin’s Playpen?

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters’ gave a speech yesterday on C-SPAN questioning whether or not Trump administration’s Securities and Exchange Commission could be trusted to act fairly with Russian affairs.

I urge my colleagues to join me, investor and consumer advocates, public pension plans, civil rights groups, labor unions and supporters of financial reform in opposing H.R. 78 to ensure that the actions of Trump’s SEC are in the interests of Americans’ economic stability and not in Russia’s or Wall Street’s interest,” Waters said. “At this time, with the bill that would basically take our cop on the block, the SEC, and literally obliterate —

Minutes into Waters’ speech, a Russian-sponsored channel took over the network. Watch as C-SPAN was hijacked live by Russia Today during Maxine Water’s anti-Kremlin speech:

Here's the moment Russia Today took over the C-SPAN1 feed. Unclear what happened. RT aired for about ten minutes before C-SPAN1 came back. pic.twitter.com/mhWVgCoFxF — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 12, 2017

C-SPAN then released an official statement following the hijacking of the network:

Welcome to the new USSR!

