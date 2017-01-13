BlackGirlMagic: Regina King Signs Huge Production Development Deal With ABC

Award-winning actress, Regina King, has inked a major 2-year production development deal with ABC reports Deadline. Regina already heads Royal Ties production company with her sister Reina King and has a proven track record with the alphabet network.

King won two back-to-back best-supporting actress in a limited series Emmy awards for the first two seasons of ABC’s American Crime. She is back for the franchise’s upcoming third installment, slated to air in midseason.

In addition to acting, King has been producing as well as directing episodic television. She recently helmed episodes of ABC’s Scandal and The Catch, TNT’s Animal Kingdom, OWN’s Greenleaf and Fox’s Pitch. King is repped by ICM Partners and John Carrabino Management an Del Shaw.