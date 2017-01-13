Petty Princess RihRih Shades The Isht Outta Drizzy On IG
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Is Rihanna Calling Out Drake’s Male Groupie Ways?
RihRih has been off #TeamDrake for a minute now, and we can’t say that we blame her. That’s why we are so amused at what appears to be the latest update in their standoff… You know when you are done with a guy and you can’t help throwing a few subs his way on social media? Cue RihRih and bestie Melissa Forde, who set her up lovely with this meme about male groupies…
Drake is known for his love of athletes — often crashing sideline at college and NBA games.
The dude is a notorious FANBOY
So what do you think of RihRih’s comment? Is it funny as hell? Or does it make her look bitter — like she’s just mad at him being with J.Lo?