Petty Princess RihRih Shades The Isht Outta Drizzy On IG

Is Rihanna Calling Out Drake’s Male Groupie Ways?

RihRih has been off #TeamDrake for a minute now, and we can’t say that we blame her. That’s why we are so amused at what appears to be the latest update in their standoff… You know when you are done with a guy and you can’t help throwing a few subs his way on social media? Cue RihRih and bestie Melissa Forde, who set her up lovely with this meme about male groupies…

Drake is known for his love of athletes — often crashing sideline at college and NBA games.

@ovomark A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Nov 4, 2016 at 1:57am PDT

The dude is a notorious FANBOY

Cold blooded. 💰✅ #BIGBLUE A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 17, 2016 at 4:40pm PST

DO WORK TODAY BRO! 💀😷 A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Sep 25, 2016 at 8:59am PDT

So what do you think of RihRih’s comment? Is it funny as hell? Or does it make her look bitter — like she’s just mad at him being with J.Lo?

Instagram