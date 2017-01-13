Ho-rrectional Officer: NY DOC Employee Popped For Sellin’ Box After Securing Cell Blocks

Corrections Officer In New York Arrested For Backpage Prostitution

We’ve reported on a lot of crooked correctional officers before, but this particular enterprising C.O. took her side hustle to the internet according to NYPost.

Geliesha Smith of the Federal Narcotics Task Force was arrested when she tried to do somethin’ strange for a lil’ piece of change with an undercover cop who responded to her Backpage.com ad.

Authorities found the ad along with Geliesha’s real phone number and a video of her giving some mean sloppy toppy.

The ad for “Lisa,” says she’s “Above & Beyond The Rest.” “Hi Guy’s i’m LISA,” it reads. “This is a one of a kind experience! I have a BEAUTIFUL face to match my Sexy Petite body.” The ad, which was posted on Dec. 22, also includes several raunchy photos of a scantily clad Smith in various sexual positions. “Yes I luv BBJS & KISSING,” the ad says over one of the photos.

Smith was cashing $75,000 worth of checks at her 9 to 5, but was only charging $120 to smash her to smithereens in a dirty a$$ Days Inn.

Geliesha was suspended and will be terminated according to a DOC spokesperson.

