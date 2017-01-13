DeLeón Tequila Hosts Private Dinner For Panty Melter Dave East In NYC

Lala Anthony, Gabrielle Union Honor Harlem Rapper At DeLeón Tequila Fete

New York City rapper Dave East was the guest of honor at a private dinner celebrating his debut on prime time.

DeLeón Tequila hosted the dinner at Tao Downtown in Manhattan Jan. 10, which honored the “Keisha” rapper for his acting debut in an episode of “Being Mary Jane” that aired that night.

The dinner drew out big names like actresses Gabrielle Union and Lala Anthony, who enjoyed a three-course meal in front of a koi pond. The two celebs sat next to each other during the dinner, and the guests toasted the rapper before heading to Tao’s nightclub to continue the party.

Dave East is part of the DeLeón 100 – a partnership between Sean “Diddy” Combs and Billboard to recognize 100 trailblazers who embody the spirit of the tequila brand.