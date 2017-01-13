Vivica Fox Blames THIS Person For Her ‘Homophobic’ Black Magic Controversy 

Rumor control…

Vivica Fox Speaks On Her ‘Black Magic’ Controversy

Vivica Fox is speaking on the controversy surrounding her seemingly homophobic “Black Magic” show statements.

As previously reported Viv’s business partner said he no longer wanted to work with her after she gave a resounding “HELL NO” to her dancers shaking it for gay men.

Viv has since said that ALL people are welcome at her all-male shake shows and she’s telling HipHollywood that she’s been misunderstood. Furthermore, she believes Kim Burrell’s recent (and actual) homophobic rant played a part in the outrage.

“I definitely think coming off the heels of that [Kim Burrell] happening that they didn’t even listen to the [interview],” said Viv. “They just said, ‘she’s homophobic!’ And I’ve never been that way. I love the children, I love the kids!”

Viv previously apologized to people who took offense to her comments.

and she’s also confirming whether or not she’s been booted from the show.

