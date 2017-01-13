HomeGirlGoals Gabrielle Union & La La Kick It At A Knicks Game

Gabrielle Union And La La Spotted At The Knicks Game

Homegirls Gabrielle Union and La La recently had some courtside fun.

The NBA wives to Carmelo and D Wade were spotted kicking it a Knicks game…



before leaving with Melo in tow.

In addition to her courtside excursion, Gabby’s been seen around town promoting the new season of “Being Mary Jane.”

Looking good Gab!

More photos on the flip.

Splash News/Instagram