#HomeGirlGoals Gabrielle Union & La La Kick It At A Knicks Game

- By Bossip Staff
Gabrielle Union And La La Spotted At The Knicks Game

spl1421966_018

Homegirls Gabrielle Union and La La recently had some courtside fun.

The NBA wives to Carmelo and D Wade were spotted kicking it a Knicks game…

fullsizerender
before leaving with Melo in tow.

Gabrielle Union LaLa Anthony Splash News

In addition to her courtside excursion, Gabby’s been seen around town promoting the new season of “Being Mary Jane.”

Gabrielle Union Splash News

Looking good Gab!

Gabrielle Union Splash News

More photos on the flip.

Splash News/Instagram

