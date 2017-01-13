Sisters To Sistas: Jenna “Hidden Fences” Bush And Barbara Bush Pen Advice Letter To Sasha And Malia Obama

The Bush Sisters Pen A Life Advice Letter To Sasha And Malia Obama

In exactly 7 days Sasha and Malia Obama will no longer be the First Family, the word “former” will precede the title that they’ve held for the past 8 years.

Another pair of former First Family sisters, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, took a minute to share some uninvited words of wisdom with Barack and Michelle’s daughters about life after the White House via TIME:

Malia and Sasha, eight years ago on a cold November day, we greeted you on the steps of the White House. We saw both the light and wariness in your eyes as you gazed at your new home. We left our jobs in Baltimore and New York early and traveled to Washington to show you around. To show you the Lincoln Bedroom, and the bedrooms that were once ours, to introduce you to all the people—the florists, the grounds-keepers and the butlers—who dedicate themselves to making this historic house a home. The four of us wandered the majestic halls of the house you had no choice but to move in to. When you slid down the banister of the solarium, just as we had done as 8-year-olds and again as 20-year-olds chasing our youth, your joy and laughter were contagious. In eight years, you have done so much. Seen so much. You stood at the gates of the Robben Island cell where South Africa’s Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for decades, your arms around your father. You traveled to Liberia and Morocco with your mom to talk with girls about the importance of education—girls who saw themselves in you, saw themselves in your parents, saw who they could become if they continued to study and learn. You attended state dinners, hiked in national parks, met international leaders and managed to laugh at your dad’s jokes during the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon, all while being kids, attending school and making friends. We have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease.

The Bush ladies also offered the Obama sistas this piece of sage advice (considering all the crap that Malia has had to put up with recently):

Enjoy college. As most of the world knows, we did. And you won’t have the weight of the world on your young shoulders anymore. Explore your passions. Learn who you are. Make mistakes—you are allowed to. Continue to surround yourself with loyal friends who know you, adore you and will fiercely protect you. Those who judge you don’t love you, and their voices shouldn’t hold weight. Rather, it’s your own hearts that matter.

If anyone knows about making mistakes in public it’s the Bush sisters. Kinda makes you wonder what kind of relationship Sasha and Malia have with Jenna and Barbara. This letter makes it sound like there’s a big sister little sister thing going on…

