Flo-Rida Confirms Whether Or Not He’ll Be Shucking & Jiving For Donald Trump

Flo-Rida Denies Performing At Trump’s Inauguration

Will Flo-Rida really be performing at Trump’s inauguration?

We previously reported rapper Flo-Rida was allegedly set to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration?

A new report from Radar Online claimed the rapper Flo-Rida will be shucking and jiving for Cheeto Mussolini next week for a an alleged $1 million pay-out.

If you remember, Flo was scheduled to perform at the Miss USA pageant back in 2015 but canceled the show after Donald Trump called Mexican immigrants ‘rapists’ while on the campaign trail.

So, are the rumors true? According to Gossip Cop…. HELL NAH!

Gossip Cop checked in with a rep for Flo Rida, who exclusively assures us the rapper simply won’t be performing at Trump’s inauguration, and this is a non-story. As of now, the only artists confirmed to be performing at the event later this month are “America’s Got Talent” contestant Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Rockettes. Among the many musicians who have declined the offer to perform at the inauguration include Elton John, The Beach Boys, Charlotte Church, Andrea Bocelli, and David Foster.

WELP!