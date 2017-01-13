Hi Hater: Kenya Moore Fires Shots At Keke Palmer’s New Attention Slorin’ Style

Kenya Moore Disses Keke Palmer’s New Style

We previously reported singer/actress Keke Palmer was been blasted for her “new look” in the last few months. Palmer has insisted on changing her hairstyle on a weekly basis and flaunting her hot cakes just as regularly.

People have noticed the change…

When did Keke P. start looking so "cheap?" I don't mean just from a material standpoint but overall swag and presentation. — Tiff B., Esq. (@BlackElleWoods) January 9, 2017

Keke responded to some of the online hate with this IG video:

When the gag is, you're an inevitable force. #masterclass 👑 A video posted by Laurennnn Palmer (@kekepalmer) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:37pm PST

RHOA star Kenya Moore isn’t loving Keke’s new style. Moore commented this on a photo of Keke’s cheeks:

Looks like #kenyamoore not here for #kekepalmer A photo posted by SHADE KING (@shadekinge) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:32pm PST

Meanwhile, Kenya has always been attention sloring…

#TBT @vibemagazine photo shoot circa 2000 . I loved the grittiness of this photo and my natural wavy hair 😘👸🏾 #teamtwirl #chocolategirlsrock A photo posted by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Dec 1, 2016 at 9:22am PST

What do you think of Kenya’s so nasty and rude shade targeted at Keke?

IG