Hi Hater: Kenya Moore Fires Shots At Keke Palmer's New Attention Slorin' Style

By Bossip Staff
kenyakeke

Kenya Moore Disses Keke Palmer’s New Style

We previously reported singer/actress Keke Palmer was been blasted for her “new look” in the last few months. Palmer has insisted on changing her hairstyle on a weekly basis and flaunting her hot cakes just as regularly.

People have noticed the change…

Keke responded to some of the online hate with this IG video:

When the gag is, you're an inevitable force. #masterclass 👑

A video posted by Laurennnn Palmer (@kekepalmer) on

RHOA star Kenya Moore isn’t loving Keke’s new style. Moore commented this on a photo of Keke’s cheeks:

Looks like #kenyamoore not here for #kekepalmer

A photo posted by SHADE KING (@shadekinge) on

Meanwhile, Kenya has always been attention sloring

What do you think of Kenya’s so nasty and rude shade targeted at Keke?

IG

