Hi Hater: Kenya Moore Fires Shots At Keke Palmer’s New Attention Slorin’ Style
- By Bossip Staff
Kenya Moore Disses Keke Palmer’s New Style
We previously reported singer/actress Keke Palmer was been blasted for her “new look” in the last few months. Palmer has insisted on changing her hairstyle on a weekly basis and flaunting her hot cakes just as regularly.
People have noticed the change…
Keke responded to some of the online hate with this IG video:
RHOA star Kenya Moore isn’t loving Keke’s new style. Moore commented this on a photo of Keke’s cheeks:
Meanwhile, Kenya has always been attention sloring…
What do you think of Kenya’s so nasty and rude shade targeted at Keke?
