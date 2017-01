Hidden Figures Bae: Janelle Monae Gets Glam For ‘GQ’

Someone we actually like…

Janelle Monae For GQ

While promoting her out of this world new film, Janelle Monae got glam for a magazine.

The “Hidden Figures” star who portrays Mary Jackson, recently chatted with GQ and revealed her hopes for Hollywood; “more black people in indie and big budget films.”

“I want to redefine what it means to be young, black, wild, and free in America,ā€ said Monae. “I want to see more black people. Not just in films like Moonlight. Big-budget films, too.ā€

Janelle also wore some fly garb for her Pari Dukovic photoshoot and flaunted her rarely seen bangin’ baaaawdy.



Looking good Janelle!

More on the flip.

GQ/PARI DUKOVIC