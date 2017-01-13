Hidden Figures Bae: Janelle Monae Gets Glam For ‘GQ’



Someone we actually like…

Janelle Monae For GQ

While promoting her out of this world new film, Janelle Monae got glam for a magazine.

The “Hidden Figures” star who portrays Mary Jackson, recently chatted with GQ and revealed her hopes for Hollywood; “more black people in indie and big budget films.”

“I want to redefine what it means to be young, black, wild, and free in America,” said Monae. “I want to see more black people. Not just in films like Moonlight. Big-budget films, too.”

Janelle also wore some fly garb for her Pari Dukovic photoshoot and flaunted her rarely seen bangin’ baaaawdy.



Looking good Janelle!

GQ/PARI DUKOVIC