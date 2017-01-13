Stop F**king Students: Horndog Houston Teacher Gets 10 Years In Prison For Affair With 13-Year-Old

Teacher Sentenced 10 Years In Prison For Sex Tryst With Teen Student

That’ll learn her.

Remember when we reported on Alexandria Vera, the 24-year-old Houston, Texas teacher who fell in love with her 13-year-old student and aborted his baby?

Well, according to NYDailyNews she’s about to spend the next 10 years of her life behind bars. Chances are when she comes out she won’t even like any penis anymore, much less the one attached to a teenaged boy.

State District Judge Michael McSpadden wanted to be sure that Alexandria got the point:

“We want out educators to teach our students,” he said in court, according to MySanAntonio.com. “We want them to keep their hands off the students.”

Amen, Judge McSpadden. Amen.

