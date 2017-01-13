Tika Sumpter Confirms Her Sweet Swirly Romance With Nick James

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Tika Sumpter Baby Daddy Nick James Instagram

Beautifully booed up…

Tika Sumpter Confirms Nick James Relationship

Remember when we told you that Tika Sumpter’s  happily booed up with her Vanilla King Nick James???

Well the new mommy to Ella-Loren took to Instagram today to give a shout out to not only her baby girl, but to Nick who’s “the best thing that’s ever happened to her.”

unnamed

Soooo sweet, right?

Nick has also been sharing his happiness with Tika and Ella-Loren on social.

unnamed-1

Congrats to this handsome couple.

Nick James Tika Sumpter Instagram

More on the flip.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Babies, Celebrity Seeds, Coupled Up

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus