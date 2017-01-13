Another One: Steve Harvey Explains Why He Went To Meet Tangerine-In-Chief Trump [Video]

Steve Harvey Takes A Meeting With President-Elect Donald Trump In NYC

We get it. In 7 days, our President will no longer be black, he’ll be more of a burnt sienna. But after everything that’s been said and done it’s REALLY hard to watch black folks continue to meet with him and sing his praises…

What do you think? Can Steve Harvey help lead a lost and inexperienced Ben Carson to the promised land where he actually understands black people?

Peep Steve’s extended explanation on the flip side.

Image via TMZ