Remember #TrafficBae? Her Bodybuilding Brother Is Out Here Melting Panties Too

#TrafficBae’s Bodybuilding Brother

Earlier this week we posted pics of Demetria Obilor, the traffic reporter from Las Vegas. People couldn’t get enough of her. However, after scrolling through her Instagram people started to notice that she was also posting pics of some chiseled dude.

That guy. He’s her brother, Uzoma Obilor. He’s 21 and chiseled from stone. And the ladies love him. Do you? Let’s see…