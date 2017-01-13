“I’m Happy For Patti, But It Should’ve Been Me” Miss Robbie Says Her Pies Should Be In Walmart

Miss Robbie is showing no signs of slowing down as OWN prepares to bring back the fourth season of her reality show, “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s.” In fact, the singer-turned-restaurateur says she’ll never retire — and she’s open to new revenue streams, like having her pies in Walmart, perhaps?

In our interview with Miss Robbie and her son Tim, they shared Walmart has actually reached out to them several times over the years to sell Sweetie Pie’s goods in their stores. So why hasn’t it happened? Find out who’s fault that is and what’s next for the restaurant in the video above.

“We’re Working On It” Queen Latifah Says Of Living Single Reboot; Do You Want It?

When we think of the best Black girl squads on TV there’s “Living Single” and “Girlfriends;” that’s it. Of course, Issa Rae is doing wonders to revive Black girl friendship on cable TV but that doesn’t mean we wouldn’t appreciate a blast from the past, a la a “Living Single” reboot, and, luckily, Queen Latifah says it might be a possibility.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” a caller asked the Queen if she could ever see bringing “Living Single” back to life since reboots are all the rage right now and she answered:

“Funny you should ask. We’re actually working on it…It’s not there yet, but hopefully we can get it happening.”

Charlie Sheen Calls Rihanna “That Bitch” On Watch What Happens Live

Charlie Sheen might want to delete all his social media accounts because he just stirred the hornets’ nest by throwing a jab a Rihanna. The pair previously feuded after Rih-Rih reportedly shaded Sheen’s ex-fiance, and apparently he’s still bitter about the diss.

Sheen and actor Craig Robinson were guests on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen. When Cohen read a fan’s inquiry whether or not Sheen squashed the beef with Rihanna, his answer quickly showed that old feuds die hard.

“Oh, that bitch,” said Sheen in response, with Cohen saying he’s made the beef worse. “She abandoned common courtesy and common sense.”

Some fans might remember that in 2014, Sheen and his then-fiance porn star Brett Rossi (Scottie Sheen) were out at dinner and Sheen tried to facilitate a meet and greet between the ladies. Rihanna’s team refused the gesture, to which an angry Sheen took to Twitter and attempted to blast her. Of course, being the queen of petty that she is, Rihanna stood her ground and fired back with a dig of her own.

