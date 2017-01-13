Puppy Love: Texas Sherriff’s Deputy Arrested For Filming Sextape With Dog

Texas Deputy Sheriff Accused of Beastiality

A sheriff’s deputy in Texas is out on bond Tuesday morning, charged after he allegedly posted video of himself performing a sex act with an animal. Andrew C. Sustaita Jr., a six-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, was immediately relieved of duty upon arrest.

Investigators were contacted about obscene material coming from an account in Harris County. An investigation reveals that Sustaita was allegedly involved in producing obscene material online.The video reportedly shows him involved in a sex act with a small dog. Sustaita is charged with obscenity, a state jail felony, and he could also be facing additional charges.

Reports from people close to his family say the deputy comes from a law enforcement family, and everyone knows him as an honorable and committed family man.