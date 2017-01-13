Teenager Kidnapped As An Infant From A Florida Hospital Found Safe…. 18 Years Later

Baby Abducted At Birth Found Safely 18 Years Later

Thanks to DNA analysis, a baby stolen from a hospital just hours after she was born 18 years ago was finally reunited Friday with her birth family. The woman she thought was her mother is being charged with her kidnapping.

Police arrested Gloria Williams, 51, in Walterboro, South Carolina, where Mobley was raised in a small house, about 200 miles from the hospital where she was born. She will be extradited to Florida on charges of kidnapping and interference with custody, authorities said.

Mobley was only eight hours old when she was taken from her young mother by a woman posing as a nurse at University Medical Center. A massive search ensued, with helicopters circling the hospital and the city on high alert, and thousands of tips came in over the years, but she had disappeared.

The teen, Kamiyah Mobley, is in good health, but understandably overwhelmed, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference.