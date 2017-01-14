She’s Canceled: Zoe Saldana Dragged To Uranus For Defending Cheeto-In-Chief Trump

Zoe Saldana Blasted For Defending Donald Trump

2017 has just started and we’ve already lost another one…

Actress Zoe Saldana made headlines last year for her nauseating depiction of Nina Simone that left everyone with eyes confused. The ‘Star Trek’ star is now being dragged again for defending Cheeto Mussolini after all her Hollywood friends ‘bullied’ him for winning the election.

Zoe tells AFP, that liberal Hollyweird got cocky when it came to last year’s election and turned to bullies when Trump won. Check out her quote below:

“We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies,” the 38-year-old actress said of Trump, who has been frequently berated himself for bullying tactics, including seemingly mocking a reporter with disabilities. “We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong… and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises.

Of course social media wasn’t feeling this…

Zoe Saldana, so ur defending Donald Trump now, ur the exact opposite of what Nina Simone represented & this is why no 1 wanted u 2 play her pic.twitter.com/PcWJ3UOiXw — 🔪♐Skin of Becky♐🔫 (@IKilledBecky) January 14, 2017

Even OG Maco is disappointed…

Damn Zoe Saldana . I used to jack off to you. Now you dead to me.@zoesaldana — #LIVELIF3 (@OGMaco) January 14, 2017

Girl, what?!

Me reading that Zoe Saldana told Hollywood to stop bullying Trump pic.twitter.com/T0VGmBE5yV — m2014 (@MariaPerezTW) January 14, 2017

