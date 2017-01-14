Bella Hadid Blasts Shady Selena For Smashing The Weeknd Behind Her Flat Backs

Bella Hadid Says Selena Gomez Betrayed Her By Dating The Weeknd

Bella Hadid is not here for shady Selena!

We previously reported Selena Gomez was spotted swapping spit with The Weeknd in Santa Monica. The only problem? Selena is friends with Gigi Hadid who just happens to be Bella’s sister, who is The Weeknd’s ex. Get all that?

According to TMZ, Bella is pissed that nobody gave her a heads up that Selena was chopping down her ex on the regular. Bella claims the couple only broke up two months ago and seeing the photos of her sister’s homie and The Weeknd together are killing her inside.

Sources close to Selena say the two have been together for months and even spent the holidays together so Bella needs to get over it.

Bella is especially incensed because she and sister Gigi helped Selena when she was on the skids dealing with numerous emotional and other issues. And there’s more. Despite the 2-month relationship, Selena never uttered a peep about it to Gigi, who’s her best friend. Gigi and Bella found out about it when they saw the pics on TMZ. And that’s when Bella unfollowed Selena on Instagram.

Bella posted this photo recently in response to the new romance:

Do you think Selena was wrong for jumping all over The Weeknd behind Bella’s back?

