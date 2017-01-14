Shook Ones: Kimmy Cakes Suffers Public Anxiety In First Overseas Trip Since Paris Robbery

on our way #dubai🇦🇪 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:36pm PST

Kim Kardashian Still Nervous In Public On First Trip Overseas Since Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian made her first trip overseas since her harrowing Paris robbery last year and she’s still feeling the affects according to a RadarOnline report.

The curvy Kardashian hired triple the security she normally employs on trips like this, but that hasn’t exactly given her 100% peace of mind.

Kardashian was in Dubai for a makeup master class on January 13, and a source told Radar she has been “having major anxiety attacks. “Kim feels safe,” the source said, “but that is because she has triple the security that she used to have. Even with this, she still gets nervous in public.”

No amount of security in the world can make you feel totally safe when you’re paranoid as hell.

Image via Instagram/WENN