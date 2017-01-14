Tom Cruise Take The Wheel: Brandy Spotted At Scientology Fundraiser After 2006 Car Crash

Brandy Spotted At Scientology Fundraiser

Was Brandy a member of Scientology?

Leah Remini’s new Scientology docuseries, ‘Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath!’ on A&E has exposed the cult church to millions as an organization with a scary history. According to RadarOnline, Brandy was caught at one of Scientology’s many fundraisers years ago.

Brandy was spotted clapping front row during a Scientology event in Leah’s new docuseries:

Need a closer look?

The report claims Brandy joined the chuck back in 2006 following a tragic car crash that left the other driver dead. Brandy then disconnected from Scientology in 20009 claims Radar. If you remember, we reported that Brandy went to the church seeking spiritual advice but denied becoming an official Scientologist.

The singer posted this message just a week ago about her faith:

What do you think of Brandy’s Scientology past?

IG/Leah Remini/Radar