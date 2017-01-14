Tom Cruise Take The Wheel: Brandy Spotted At Scientology Fundraiser After 2006 Car Crash
Brandy Spotted At Scientology Fundraiser
Was Brandy a member of Scientology?
Leah Remini’s new Scientology docuseries, ‘Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath!’ on A&E has exposed the
cult church to millions as an organization with a scary history. According to RadarOnline, Brandy was caught at one of Scientology’s many fundraisers years ago.
Brandy was spotted clapping front row during a Scientology event in Leah’s new docuseries:
Need a closer look?
The report claims Brandy joined the chuck back in 2006 following a tragic car crash that left the other driver dead. Brandy then disconnected from Scientology in 20009 claims Radar. If you remember, we reported that Brandy went to the church seeking spiritual advice but denied becoming an official Scientologist.
The singer posted this message just a week ago about her faith:
“From Prayer to Performance" To be effective, prayer must be affirmative, but it is not enough merely to affirm the Presence of God. We must add to this realization the thought that Divine Intelligence is acting in and through us now. Prayer is not a wishful or wistful longing, nor is it an escape from objective reality. To become lost in our prayers might give us an unconscious desire to escape the activities of life. Therefore, we affirm that Divine Intelligence not only knows what to do, but also impels us to act on Its knowing. I hand my life and affairs over to Divine Intelligence, to the Power that knows how to do everything. I do this in the complete conviction that I receive only good into my experience. I know there is nothing in me that can doubt either the Divine Goodness or the operation of Its Law in my affairs. I believe that everything necessary to the fulfillment of every good desire is now in full operation, that all the circumstances in my life are tending to bring it about. If there is anything I ought to do about this, I accept the action and know that I receive guidance and am impelled to act intelligently. Therefore, I have a complete sense of ease and assurance. I look forward joyfully as I anticipate the good that is to come into my life. I believe that all who are now praying with me will receive the answer to their desires from the same Source. My faith goes out to them even as their faith reaches back to me. For I believe that out of the great Good in which we live there will surely come to all of us an answer to our particular need. #God
What do you think of Brandy’s Scientology past?
IG/Leah Remini/Radar