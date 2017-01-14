Scot-Free: Murder Charges Dropped Against Atlanta-Area Cosmetic Surgeon Who Performs Cake Enhancements

Cosmetic Surgeon Will No Longer Face Murder Charges For Death Of Patient

Early last year we reported on a Kennesaw, Georgia doctor who was charged with murder of one of her patients. The cosmetic surgeon was alleged to have stuffed a towel in the mouth of a woman who was getting her cakes deflated.

According to WSBTV, that surgeon and her assistant will no longer face any of the multiple charges that were placed against them.

In February 2013, April Jenkins died after a fat-transfer procedure. In June, Miami businesswoman Erica Beaubrun died after a buttocks reduction with silicone implants being removed.

D.A. Vic Reynolds thought the criminal case was a slam dunk, but he’s chosen not to proceed with the charges:

“I’m extremely, extremely troubled by this case and always have been from the very beginning,” he said. Red flags went up when the lead prosecutor retired and Reynolds had a team of new ones review it. He said they did not believe the case could be made in a criminal situation. “My obligation is not to be concerned with what I want, what I like, what my opinion is. My decision has to be based on facts and law and in the end, I don’t think the case can be made,” Reynolds said.

April Jenkins sister says that while she has forgiven the doctor and her assistant for aiding in the death of her sister, she still wants them to acknowledge their wrongdoing:

“I just really want Dr. Dodds to just acknowledge that she did something wrong, that there were errors and there was negligence,” Jenkins said.

Ladies, STOP BEING THIRSTY TO HAVE BIGGER A$$ES! YOU MIGHT DIE!

Images via Cobb County