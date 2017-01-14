Florida Crazies: Naked Man Breaks Into Neighbor’s Kitchen To Look For Sesame Seed Buns

Martin Henderson, a hungry but naked Florida man, allegedly used a butter knife to break into his neighbor’s house in the middle of the night because he was craving sesame seeds to put on his hamburger bun reports KAIT8:

William Loland said the guy wouldn’t leave, so Loland grabbed him by the neck and “escorted him toward the front door.”

“He was still naked,” Loland said to the TV reporter. “I said, ‘You’re lucky I don’t knock you out.’Henderson said he didn’t think Loland could do that. So Loland punched him twice.

Loland called 911 and the police came and took the naked alleged burglar to jail.