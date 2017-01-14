In A Nineties Kind Of World… Queen Latifah Says THIS About A ‘Living Single’ Reboot
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Queen Latifah Talks Living Single Reboot
Netflix has already proved that America loves a good reboot with shows like ‘Gilmore Girls’ and ‘Fuller House’ but one of the best shows from the 90s might be coming back too.
Queen Latifah recently sat down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! to discuss a possible ‘Living Single’ reboot…
Who else is excited about more Maxine Shaw!?
Will you be watching?!
Living Single