In A Nineties Kind Of World… Queen Latifah Says THIS About A ‘Living Single’ Reboot

Queen Latifah Talks Living Single Reboot

Netflix has already proved that America loves a good reboot with shows like ‘Gilmore Girls’ and ‘Fuller House’ but one of the best shows from the 90s might be coming back too.

Queen Latifah recently sat down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! to discuss a possible ‘Living Single’ reboot…

Who else is excited about more Maxine Shaw!?

Please sweet black baby Jesus let @IAMQUEENLATIFAH be able to pull together everyone for the Living Single revival! pic.twitter.com/mSndtbrbPU — Quavoncé (@MADly_INsane) January 13, 2017

Will you be watching?!

Living Single