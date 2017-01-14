Pills On A Plane: Blac Chyna Gets Felony Charges From Last Year’s Airport Molly Incident Dropped

Blac Chyna Felony Charges Dropped

Remember last year when Blac Chyna got clapped up by police in Texas after cursing out a bartender and having pills found in her sunglass case…and Rob raced across the country in his Bentley to come pick her up?

Well, her day in court for that incident finally came.

Thankfully, the Kardashians’ plans were thwarted Mama Chyna is all clear.

According to court docs found by TMZ, Austin prosecutors filed to drop the third-degree felony charge against Chyna and a judge agreed.

Apparently Chyna hasn’t gotten into any more trouble since the incident and even completed some form of classes to make up for the incident. Since the whole thing was a nonviolent offense anyway, the court didn’t really see the need to take it much further.

Chyna and her crew seem happy to hear it:

