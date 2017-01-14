Hand Rub: New Lawsuit Claims Birdman And Cash Money Hid Millions In Drake Profits

Birdman Accused Of Withholding Drake Profits

Birdman just hoards everyone’s money — let these lawsuits tell it.

Baby is already on the hook for $51 million in withheld cash and profits with Lil Wayne. Now, according to Page Six, another company is accusing him of doing the same with cash (money) cow Drake.

Apparently, Drake signed an exclusive recording contract with Florida’s Aspire Music label back in the So Far Gone days. But one year later, Aspire signed another agreement with Cash Money to simply receive one-third of the profits from Drake’s future licensing and songwriting sales.

However, Aspire hasn’t seen the level of profits they believe they deserve from an artist as lucrative as Drizzy, and Birdman is refusing to provide a full accounting so they can gauge their fair share.

SMH! Well, no wonder Birdman can afford these lavish gifts for Toni Braxon. He has everyone else’s cash in his pocket to spend…

Splash/WENN/AKM-GSI