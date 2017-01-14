Swirl Gone Sour: Robin Thicke Calls Cops On Paula Patton After Child Abuse Allegations

Robin Thicke Calls Cops On Paula Patton

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton’s custody fight is still heating up!

We previously reported a California judge denied Paula Patton’s request to limit Robin’s joint custody of their young 6-year-old son, Julian. Patton claimed Robin excessively disciplined their son and was in the wrong for the alleged abuse.

Paula also claimed that she was worried about Robin’s drinking and drug use over the years, as well as how he punished their son at his Hollyweird home. Robin vehemently denied abusing Julian but admitted to spanking their young son.

Now the singer is firing back reports TMZ. Robin called th police to Paula Patton’s home yesterday morning because she allegedly violated their custody order by not allowing her ex to take their son.

Watch the video footage of the confrontation below:

On Friday morning Robin went to Paula’s Malibu home with L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies and the court order. We’re told the deputies went inside the house and spoke with Julian and he said he was scared of his dad and didn’t want to go with him. You see Paula in the video — obtained by TMZ. Robin is out of frame. The deputies explain they will not take the child against his will. One source connected with Robin says the couple is now close to reaching some middle ground on how to deal with the custody issues.

Swirl gone sour!