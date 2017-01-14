Exclusive: Bobby Shmurda Gets More Time To Mull Prison Shank Deal Due To THIS Bizarre Reason

Troubled Rapper Accused Of Possessing Jail House Shiv

Bobby Shmurda will get a few more weeks to think over whether he should take a deal in his prison knife and perjury case – but it’s not what you think.

The “Hot N***a” rapper was in Bronx Criminal Court this week for a “decision” hearing on his prison shank and perjury case. Prosecutors offered him a deal of 1.5 to four years, to run concurrently with his current seven-year sentence for gang conspiracy and weapons possession.

But Shmurda’s lawyer, Paul London, called the court that morning and said he had a bad case of the flu, and asked for the hearing to be postponed so he could recover.

“Mr. London called this morning,” the judge said. “He’s got the flu and is requesting a two-week adjournment.”

The Bronx District Attorney’s Office accused Shmurda’s gal pal of trying to pass him a “sharpened metal object” while in the visiting area of Riker’s Island in 2015 – and then lying about the incident to the Grand Jury. The gal pal, Kimberly Russeau, has already pled guilty to promoting prison contraband.

Shmurda, dressed in khakis, and button-down crisp white shirt and flanked by two court officers, said “aight,” after the judge informed him of his lawyer’s illness.

The Brooklyn artist is due back in court next month, where he’ll reveal whether or not he’ll take the deal.