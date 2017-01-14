Ah, HELL Naw: Would You Board Finnair Flight 666 To Helsinki On Friday 13th (On 13-Year-Old Plane)?

Bruh, ain’t no way…

A story in DailyMail brings to light a scary coincidence that would have us (and probably a lot of y’all) absolutely SHOOK!

A spooky Friday the 13th coincidence paired the widely-regarded number of the devil with Helskinki resulting in flight 666 to HEL.

The Finnair flight AY666 took off from Copenhagen at 12.15pm today and was expected to land in Finland at 3.50pm.

Although it got off to a bad start as the jet, which also happens to be 13-years-old, took of a minute late – it landed safely at its destination even making up nine minutes.