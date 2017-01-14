Ah, HELL Naw: Would You Board Finnair Flight 666 To Helsinki On Friday 13th (On 13-Year-Old Plane)?
Finnair Flight 666 To HEL Has Become A Cool Thing To Do For Risk-Takers
Bruh, ain’t no way…
A story in DailyMail brings to light a scary coincidence that would have us (and probably a lot of y’all) absolutely SHOOK!
A spooky Friday the 13th coincidence paired the widely-regarded number of the devil with Helskinki resulting in flight 666 to HEL.
The Finnair flight AY666 took off from Copenhagen at 12.15pm today and was expected to land in Finland at 3.50pm.
Although it got off to a bad start as the jet, which also happens to be 13-years-old, took of a minute late – it landed safely at its destination even making up nine minutes.
The pilot of the plane is well aware of the creepy coincidence according to RT:
“It has been quite a joke among the pilots. I’m not a superstitious man. It’s only a coincidence for me,” pilot Juha-Pekka Keidasto said previously.
“If there’s some passenger who is anxious about this 666, our cabin crew is always happy to help them,” he added.
No. Nope. Noap. Naw. Nah.
Image via Finnair/Flightpath