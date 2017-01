2 Chainz Declines Donald Trump’s Invite To Perform For Inauguration

Tity 2 Necklace is not going for the banana in the tailpipe.

The trapstar rapper revealed via his Instagram page that Donald Trump requested his presence at the inauguration, he politely declined…

Slick in my feelings 😆 .. I'm not political I'm just practical #prettygirlsliketrapmusic #62maybachchronicles A video posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

*hits them folks*

Image via WENN