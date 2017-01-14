Blast From The Past: Rotund IG Sensation Lil TerRio JuJus On That Beat And Gets A Light Workout In With The Pittsburgh Steelers [Video]

Remember Lil TerRio? He danced around and “Oooh, Killem’ed” into the hearts of the internet a few years back…but he’s been off the scene for a while.

But yesterday, TerRio was able to swing by the Pittsburgh Steelers’ gym and catch a workout with offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert.

But of course, after all that healthy isht was over, Terrio got back to jigging and jiggling around to trap hits:

#VictoryMondays with the @steelers !! #Mood

A video posted by Lil TerRio😎 (@lilterrio) on

Getting ready for that Kansas City Chiefs game like.. @steelers #WeBack

A video posted by Lil TerRio😎 (@lilterrio) on

