Blast From The Past: Rotund IG Sensation Lil TerRio JuJus On That Beat And Gets A Light Workout In With The Pittsburgh Steelers [Video]

Quick workout with the @steelers .. We getting ready for the Chiefs. #TheSteelersWeapon @bleacherreport @houseofhighlights @balleralert @theshaderoom A video posted by Lil TerRio😎 (@lilterrio) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:04am PST

Remember Lil TerRio? He danced around and “Oooh, Killem’ed” into the hearts of the internet a few years back…but he’s been off the scene for a while.

But yesterday, TerRio was able to swing by the Pittsburgh Steelers’ gym and catch a workout with offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert.

But of course, after all that healthy isht was over, Terrio got back to jigging and jiggling around to trap hits:

#VictoryMondays with the @steelers !! #Mood A video posted by Lil TerRio😎 (@lilterrio) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:42am PST

Getting ready for that Kansas City Chiefs game like.. @steelers #WeBack A video posted by Lil TerRio😎 (@lilterrio) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:17pm PST

